COVID-19: Tamil Nadu CM announces Rs 1000 to all ration card holders

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced Rs 1000 to all ration card holders, free rice, sugar, and other essential commodities, in view of the lockdown in the state.

"Rs 1000 to all ration card holders, free rice, sugar, and other essential commodities. To avoid long queues, commodities will be issued on a token basis," Palanisaamy said as posted on the official twitter handle of AIADMK.

Tamil Nadu Assembly members clapped for a minute expressing gratitude towards the health department, police and all other departments working amid coronavirus pandemic.

Palaniswami on Monday said that restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC will be imposed in the state till March 31 in the wake of surging cases of COVID-19 in the country. The order will come into effect from March 24 at 6 pm. (ANI)

