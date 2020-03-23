COVID-19: Tamil Nadu imposes Section 144 from Tuesday evening till March 31

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Monday said that restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC will be imposed in the state till March 31 in the wake of surging cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The order will come into effect from March 24 at 6 pm.

However, the shops of essential products such as milk, vegetable and grocery will remain open and exempt from the order.

Speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly the Chief Minister said, "Restrictions under section 144 of CrPC will be imposed in Tamil Nadu from 6 pm tomorrow till March 31. Shops of milk, vegetable, grocery, mutton, chicken and fish will continue to function in this period. State borders will be sealed."

Also, all private establishments have been instructed to allow their employees to work from home.

"All private establishments have been instructed to allow their employees to work from home. Government-run Amma canteens will continue to function during this period," he said.

Till now, the Health Ministry has reported 9 positive cases of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu including two foreign nationals.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India so far has 415 confirmed cases of the infection. (ANI)

