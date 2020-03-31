COVID-19: Telangana govt announces up to 75 pc salary cuts for its employees

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): In a high-level review meeting conducted in the wake of State's financial situation amid coronavirus outbreak, the Telangna government on Monday decided a huge pay cut for its employees ranging from 10 per cent to 75 per cent.

The meeting was held at Pragathi Bhavan in view of the State's economic situation which has been affected adversely due to the coronavirus scare.

It was decided that there will be a 75 per cent cut in the salaries of the Chief Minister, State cabinet, MLCs, MLAs, State Corporation Chairpersons and Local Bodies representatives.

Whereas, there will be a 60 per cent salary cut of IAS, IPS IFS and other such Central Services Officer and for all other category of employees, there will be 50 per cent salary cut.

For the Class IV, outsourcing and contract employees, there will be 10 per cent cut in the salary while for all category of pensioners there will be 50 per cent cut.

There will be a 10 per cent cut in the calary for the Class IV retired employees and for all the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Institutions that are receiving the government grants employees, like the government employees and retirees, there will be cut in their salaries as well.

There are 71 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the State, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 32 and the number of total coronavirus cases reached 1,251 on Monday. There are 1,117 active cases in the country, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

