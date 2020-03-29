COVID-19: Telangana IPS Association donates 2 days salary

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Telangana IPS Association has decided to contribute one day salary to the Chief Minister's Relief fund and one day salary to PM Relief fund to fight COVID-19.

"Telangana IPS Association is contributing one day salary to CM Relief fund and one day salary to PM Relief of all IPS officers to fight Covid 19. The time has come to show that we care for the poorest of the poor. None should remain hungry at this hour of difficulty." Anjani Kumar Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City tweeted.

Earlier, a couple of associations came forward and donated to combat the deadly virus.

The IAS Association contributed Rs 21 lakhs to the PM-Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (CARES) Fund.

Meanwhile, the Indian Revenue Service Association (IRSA) passed a resolution to contribute one-day salary of its members to the Relief Fund.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had announced the creation of the PM-CARES Fund and urged people to make donations to support the government in the fight against coronavirus. Following which many Bollywood celebrities, associations and sportspersons have donated for the cause.

The total confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 979, including 48 foreigners, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

