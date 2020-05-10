COVID-19: Telangana issues order granting 5% rebate in property tax under Early Bird scheme for 2020-21

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 10 (ANI): Telangana government has issued orders granting 5 per cent rebate in property tax payment for taxpayers in both residential and non-residential category. Further, the time for availing early bird incentive has also been extended to May 31 due to the ongoing lockdown.

"Based on representation by the Municipal Commissioners in the video conference, held on May 9, to extend 5 per cent rebate under 'early bird scheme' in view of COVID-19, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has agreed to extend it to all residential (w/o any upper ceiling) and all non-residential properties, including GHMC," said MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar in a tweet.

According to an earlier order issued by the state government, "The Government has issued orders granting 5 per cent rebate in property tax payment to the taxpayers in residential category subject to certain restrictions. This rebate is applicable to both GHMC and other municipalities. Further, the time for availing early bird incentive has also been extended to May 31 due to the ongoing lockdown."

To this, the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) officials have said that the restrictions should be removed on account of the special circumstances arising due to economic hardships as a result of lockdown.

The matter was also raised by several Municipal Commissioners in the video conference held by the Minister for Municipal Administration, during which it was represented that due to lockdown, it will only be appropriate that the scheme of early bird incentive of 5 per cent is accorded not only to all residential properties i. e., without the ceiling clause of Rs 30,000, but also should be extended to all non-residential properties as apart from providing the incentive to all.

The officials stated that extending the incentive scheme will enable the Urban Local Bodies to generate more resources.

After hearing the opinions, the government ordered 5 per cent rebate on payment of property tax for the financial year 2020-21 in all Urban Local Bodies of the state, including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and all Municipal Corporations, as per Section 100 (1) of Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019 and Section 264 (3) GHMC Act, 1955, without any restriction of classification and financial ceilings, provided the property tax is paid for the entire financial year, together with the arrear dues, if any, on or before May 31.

The order also read: "The Director of Municipal Administration, Telangana, Hyderabad and the Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Hyderabad shall take necessary action accordingly, including the grant of this facility to all those taxpayers who have already paid their property tax dues for the year 2020-21, if they are found eligible as per these revised orders." (ANI)