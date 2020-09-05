COVID-19: Telangana reports 11 deaths, 2,511 new cases

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 5 (ANI): A total of 2,511 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths were reported in Telangana on September 4, taking the total number of cases to 1,38,395 in the state.

According to the State Health Department, there are 32,915 active cases in the state, while 1,04,603 people have recovered and 877 have died after contracting the infection.

At present, 25,729 COVID-19 patients are in isolation and are being treated in the state.

India registered the highest single-day jump of 86,432 new coronavirus cases taking the national caseload past 40-lakh mark, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 1,089 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 69,561. (ANI)

