COVID-19: Telangana SSC exams cancelled

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 16 (ANI): Telangana Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) exams have been canceled due to the present COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state, informed special chief secretary of Telangana government Chitra Ramchandran on Thursday.

"Considering the present pandemic situation prevailing in the state, the government hereby cancel all 10th exams to be held from May 17th," the order issued by Ramchandran said.



"The result of class 10th students will be prepared on the basis of objective criteria to be developed by the SSC board, Telangana at later date," it said.

The CBSE had earlier canceled the board examination for the 10th class while the 12th exams have been postponed.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 27,861 active COVID cases in Telangana, while total cases of the infection have mounted to 3,08,396. (ANI)

