COVID-19 test charges capped at Rs 2,000 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh [India], June 22 (ANI): The Chandigarh Administration has decided to cap the charges for COVID-19 tests in the city at Rs 2,000.

The decision was taken at a meeting held by Manoj Parida, Adviser to the Administrator, and Arun Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary, Health, with the private SRL Diagnostics Laboratory, which is authorized to test COVID-19 cases in the city.

A release said that the upper limit of Rs 2,000 was fixed for every test as compared to the existing rate of Rs 4,500. Many states are charging Rs 2, 400 for the test.

Chandigarh has reported a total of 406 COVID-19 cases of which there are 84 active cases, 316 patients have been cured/discharged and six persons have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)