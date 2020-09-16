COVID-19 testing allowed at Entry Airports for international passengers on pilot basis

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The Ministry of Civil Aviation has allowed RT-PCR testing at the entry airport on a pilot basis to facilitate the transfer of international passengers, Minister of State (I/C), Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

"Airport Operator will create sample collection cum Waiting Lounge facility for RT-PCR testing. Waiting Lounge should be located away from the Operational area, should follow all sanitisation and social distancing related guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, should have no unauthorized access, should provide necessary amenities to the passengers like Wifi, F&B options, washrooms, etc and should provide cashless options for making payments with regard to testing and various amenities," Puri said.



"Airport Operator shall provide an option to the passengers to either stay at the Waiting Lounge awaiting the test results or to proceed to designated hotel(s) in order to isolate themselves till the test results are available," he added.

He further stated: "Sample collection to be in strict compliance with the protocols established by ICMR and NABL. Passengers should make online booking of the RT-PCR test through respective websites or other appropriate online platforms."

"Passport of the passenger to be retained by the State authority at the sample collection cum Waiting Lounge till the test results are available. If the test result is negative, the passenger will be permitted to exit the Waiting Lounge and proceed to the Departures to catch the connecting flight. However, if the result is positive, the passenger will be processed in line with applicable ICMR protocols by the State authorities. No passenger should be able to make an unauthorized exit," he added. (ANI)

