COVID-19 testing will be done through rapid testing kits: Ludhiana DC

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], April 17 (ANI): Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal has said that COVID-19 testing in the district will soon be done through rapid testing kits procured through ICMR.

In a press statement, Agrawal informed that the state government has ordered these kits from the ICMR and are expected to reach Ludhiana shortly. The test is simply done with a single prick to take a blood sample and the result is available in 15 minutes.

No new positive case has been reported in the district today.

"A total of 895 samples have been sent for testing, out of which report of 757 have been received. The report of a total of 722 samples is negative, a report of 138 samples is awaited, while 22 samples were rejected," the statement read.

The door to door survey in the hotspots of the district is being carried out, under which 2172 persons in 420 households of village Chowkimann and 2202 persons in 475 households of village Gurre have been found asymptomatic.

A similar survey is already going on at Amarpura Mohalla of the city, in which 2867 persons were surveyed and four persons have been found symptomatic and they have been sent to Civil Hospital and their samples have been sent for testing.

Aggarwal informed that all restaurants that had opened in Ludhiana on a trial basis have been ordered to remain closed till further orders

"After a delivery boy has tested positive for COVID 19 in Delhi, all restaurants opened in Ludhiana on a trial basis have been ordered to remain closed till further orders. No restaurant would be able to operate or do home delivery in Ludhiana," the statement added. (ANI)

