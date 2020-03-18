COVID-19: Thermal scanning of visitors at Parliament premises

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Thermal scanning of visitors is being conducted at all gates of Parliament premises as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

While in Karnataka, the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru was sanitised with the spraying of disinfectants, as a precaution against the disease.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has reached 147, including 122 Indians and 24 foreign nationals, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 184,000 people and killed more than 7500, as per the data available on the World Health Organisation website. (ANI)

