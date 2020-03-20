COVID-19: Thermal screening at Kolkata Police Station

By Syeda Shabana Parveen

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): The Patuli Police Station in Kolkata has started thermal screening of its visitors as a preventive measure to contain the effect of COVID-19.

Temporary washbasins have been set up outside the police station for the visitors to wash and sanitize their hands. On the instructions of senior officers, thermal screening is mandatory being done for every visitor.

The posters saying "wash your hands before entering into the Police station" have been put to create awareness.

The officials are allowing only one person at a time inside the police station. Officers are also seen working inside the Patuli Police station wearing masks and hand gloves as a precautionary measure.

"We have started thermal screening and all necessary precautions to maintain hygiene. It's not only for the visitors but also for staff safety. We all work under one umbrella. Precaution is needed at this time of Coronavirus outbreak," Senior officer Anjana Bose told ANI.

According to the union health ministry, a total of 223 positive cases have been reported in the country so far. (ANI)

