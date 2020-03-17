COVID-19: Thermal screening of staff, visitors at Delhi Police offices

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the Delhi Police has begun thermal screening of staff members and visitors at its offices on Tuesday.

The staff members and visitors are being tested by thermal scanners and are also being provided with hand sanitisers before entering the office.

Speaking to ANI a police officer said, "We have been instructed to take precautions and DCP central district office has started to screen staff and visitors with thermal scanners. They are being provided with the hand sanitiser as well."

"We have instructed all the field staff to use mask and hand sanitiser to prevent the spread of COVID-19," he added. (ANI)