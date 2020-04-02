COVID-19: Three deaths reported from Telangana, state's toll reaches 9

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Telangana has reported 30 new coronavirus positive cases along with 3 deaths taking the total number of deaths in the state to 9, state Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Wednesday.

"Some persons out of those who went to Nizamuddin Markaz and their family members were infected with the coronavirus in Telangana. In Wednesday's tests, 30 people were found infected with the virus. Two persons in Gandhi Hospital and one person in Yashoda Hospital died of COVID-19 on Wednesday," Telangana CMO said in a release.

"The death toll from the coronavirus has soared to nine in Telangana. Of the 30 people diagnosed with the virus on Wednesday, the three dead have also been found to have gone to Markaz. The six who died in the past are also the ones who went to Markaz," the CMO added.

Telangana government has decided to conduct an examination for all those who have gone to Markaz.

"Since the coronavirus is becoming dangerous for those who have travelled to Markaz, the government suggests that they should be tested every week. The government will make every effort to save the lives of people who are infected with the virus. The government wants everybody who goes to Markaz to undergo tests because this is for the benefit of them and their families," the government said.

Chief Minister KC Rao urged the people to be successful in locking down the coronavirus. If people cooperate for a few more days, the spread of the virus in the state of Telangana can be stopped, he said.

The Chief Minister further said that the security of medical staff providing medical care to coronavirus victims is of utmost importance to the government. It has been revealed that PPE kits, N95 masks, hydroxychloroquine tablets and azithromycin tablets are needed for medical personnel.

Chief Minister Rao also met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday evening. The issues discussed were the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown implementation in the state. (ANI)

