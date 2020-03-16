COVID-19: Three held for spreading fake rumours about coronavirus on social media

Yadadri (Telangana) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Three persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly spreading rumours through social media stating that one person has died of coronavirus.

Mahesh Bhagwat, CP, Rachakonda Commissionerate said, "Today Bhongir police under Rachakonda Commissionerate has arrested three persons, who were spreading rumours, through social media platforms, stating that one person died of coronavirus. The three accused have been charged under Section 54 of the National Disaster Management Act 2005 and have been sent to judicial remand."

The Telangana police have warned all the group administrators on WhatsApp and the public not to spread any rumours pertaining to coronavirus.

A total of 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far including 13 cured and two reported deaths. (ANI)

