COVID-19: Tiger reserves, national parks and zoos closed in Uttarakhand till Mar 31

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Tiger reserves, sanctuaries, national parks and zoos in Uttarakhand will remain closed till March 31 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, state government officials said.

With the deadly COVID-19 claiming three lives in the country, the Uttarakhand government has declared coronavirus as an epidemic.

The state government has ordered all schools in Uttarakhand to remain closed till March 31. However, educational institutes where examinations are being held will be allowed to conduct them.

The state has banned mass gatherings, including seminars and protests.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases has gone up to 126 in the country. (ANI)