COVID-19: TikTok India to donate 4 lakh protective hazmat suits

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): TikTok India on Wednesday announced to provide 4 lakh protective hazmat suits for doctors and medical health workers across the country in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak.

"I would like to confirm that TikTok India will contribute 400,000 protective hazmat suits to keep our doctors and front line medical health workers safe across the country, during the catastrophic time of COVID-19. Under the Prime Minister and your leadership, we are certain that we will come out of this together," Nikhil Gandhi, Head TikTok, India, wrote in a letter to Textiles Minister Smriti Irani.

"It is indeed an honour and a matter of pride that TikTok India team came together along with your good self and officials of the Ministry of Textiles by working 24x7, to overcome the barriers and logistical nightmares of delivering the suits in India. TikTok India is also humbled to bear the entire cost of Rs 100 crore for the protective suits in service and gratitude to the nation," the letter said.

Gandhi informed that the first lot of 20,675 suits have arrived today and the second lot of 180,375 suits will arrive in India before April 4.

"Subsequently, in the following weeks, the remaining 200,000 suits will be delivered. We are glad that our teams were able to source them in a dynamically changing market, and in accordance to meet the Ministry of Health and Family welfare standards and guidelines," the letter read. (ANI)

