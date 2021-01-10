COVID-19: TN govt announces free 2 GB data per day for over 9 lakh students

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 10 (ANI): Tamil Nadu government will provide free 2 GB data per day to 9,69,047 students across the state for online learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



The data will be provided to students enrolled in government and government-aided arts and science colleges, polytechnic, engineering colleges and scholarship-funded private colleges from January-April, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Office tweeted, "To enable students to attend online classes, state government announces free 2GB data per day to 9, 69,047 students enrolled in government and government-aided arts and science colleges, polytechnic, engineering colleges and scholarship-funded private colleges from January-April, 2021."

This decision has been taken in view of the current pandemic situation as most of the educational work is being conducted online to combat the virus. (ANI)

