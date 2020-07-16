COVID-19: TN Health Secy, GCC Commissioner inaugurate 30 mobile dispensaries

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] July 15 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and Greater Chennai Municipal Corporation Commissioner G Prakash flagged off 30 mobile dispensaries offering free COVID-19 tests and medicines in the hotspots.

The mobile dispensaries have been arranged by some social organisations.

Appreciating the government's effort, Radhakrishnan said, "Central health team has always been supportive, both medically or non medically."

"They have been showering with daily COVID-19 updates," state Health Secretary added.

He also informed, "More than 90 percent of the testing kits have been bought by the state government."

The state government always ensures that we have enough supply for the next 1-1.5 months, he added. (ANI)

