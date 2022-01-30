COVID-19: Tourism industry hopes for relief from upcoming Union budget

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the tourism sector is hoping for relaxation in taxes from the upcoming Union Budget which is scheduled to be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

According to hoteliers, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tourism industry is one of the most affected sectors in Himachal Pradesh and the government should bring schemes for its revival and attract more tourists.

President of Himachal Federation of Hotels and Restaurants Association, Ashwani Bamba said, "We are very hopeful from the upcoming budget as you know that tourism industry is the most affected sector due to COVID-19 in the past two years. Firstly, we want that the government to give the tourism sector equal status as that of the industrial sector along with equal facilities. Secondly, we request the government to provide low-interest finance to us. There is no GST on hotel rooms below the tariff of rupees one thousand which should be rupees two thousand. So that the tourists' flow will increase and will help to revive the economy."

Ashish Mishra, a hotelier in Mcleodganj said, "Tourism industry is the main industry in Himachal Pradesh and COVID has destroyed this sector. As far as the upcoming budget is concerned we hope that government should pay attention to our woes. The tourism industry is like a chain business. There are taxi operators, shopkeepers, hotels all depend on each other and everyone is affected. So, first of all, I hope that government will give relief in tax slab and give a special package to the tourism industry to benefit interdependent people."

While speaking about the upcoming budget, Pawan Verma, a tourist from Delhi said, "I feel that people are afraid of COVID-19 and very few tourists are coming to Himachal. Government should bring a scheme which will encourage tourists and following that then many people will be benefited from the tourism chain system. Tourists are a part of our economy and the government has to take some important steps for the revival of the tourism sector. Secondly, the government should give relaxation in taxes also."

Ravinder Kumar, a tourist from Delhi says, "I came here with a limited budget and the taxes are on high end here. I have to pay an extra 28 to 30 per cent due to taxes so the government should give some relaxation in the taxes. It will definitely encourage the tourism sector."

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu tourism industry is expecting improvement in eco-tourism in the Central Budget and reduction of GST. "We also want to improve eco-tourism. Reduce service tax and GST levied on restaurants and hostels. The main beaches should be beautified eco-tourism should be enhanced and a glass-bottom boat tour service should be set up to see the seabed. For the convenience of the devotees visiting the world-famous Ramanathaswamy Temple, public toilets should be provided on the four chariot roads around the temple to maintain hygiene. Similarly, free hostels should be built for pilgrims to stay and relax", said Baskaran, All India Pilgrims guide Association President. (ANI)