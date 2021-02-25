COVID-19: Travellers from Maharashtra, Kerala need RT-PCR negative report to enter Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 25 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced that people travelling from Maharashtra and Kerala to Rajasthan will need an RT-PCR negative report to enter the state in the view of COVID-19.

The decision was taken during a COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Gehlot.

In the meeting, it was decided that a vaccination awareness camp will be launched from the first week of March, Gehlot said in a video posted on his Twitter handle.



He has urged people to follow all COVID-19 guidelines and avoid any kind of carelessness.

Expressing concerns over the rising COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring states, Gehlot had called a meeting with officials.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 53,153 active COVID-19 cases in Kerala, while 60,559 active cases are in Maharashtra.

There are 1,204 active COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, according to MoHFW. (ANI)

