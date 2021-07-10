COVID-19: Tripura imposes weekend curfew with restrictions

Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 10 (ANI): To curb the spread of COVID-19, the Tripura government on Saturday imposed a weekend curfew that comes into effect from today.

While addressing a press conference yesterday, Revenue Secretary Tanushree Deb Barma said, "A weekend curfew will be imposed in Tripura starting from Saturday 12 noon to Monday 6 am with various restrictions."



As per the Union Health Ministry, Tripura reported 4175 active COVID-19 cases, 472 discharges and six deaths yesterday.

On July 2, the Central government rushed multi-disciplinary teams to 6 States for COVID-19 control and containment measures, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed. The teams were sent to Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Manipur.

The Centre had rushed to aid the states as they have been reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

