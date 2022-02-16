COVID-19: Tripura reports 120 Omicron cases

Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 16 (ANI): A total of 120 Omicron cases were detected in Tripura on Wednesday.

Out of 231 samples sent to the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBG) for Genome sequencing in the month of January, 120 samples were found to be positive.

The samples were sent to NIBG in two separate sets--samples collected between January 1 to 15 and samples collected between January 16 to 31.



A total of eight samples were found positive in the first 69 samples randomly selected from the collected swab samples between January to 15 while the rest of 112 samples came positive out of 162 samples collected in the next half of the month.

Sources in the health department, however, said that there are no reasons to worry as the positivity rate in the state is declining and the pace of fresh transmission is very less. The highest number of Omicron cases are detected in Tripura's West district.

"A total of 76 cases are from West Tripura district while North Tripura has five cases, Unakoti has five cases, Khowai has six cases, Sepahijala reported 14 cases, four samples from Tripura's Gomati district, and ten cases are found in Tripura's South Tripura district", said sources in the state health department.

The present positivity rate in Tripura stands at 0.35 percent and altogether ten fresh cases were detected in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

