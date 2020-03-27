COVID-19: TRS Local Bodies Public representatives to donate one-month salary to CM Relief Fund

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Local Bodies Public representatives have decided to donate their one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

"TRS Local Bodies Public representatives have decided to donate their one-month's salary of Rs 9,51,17,500 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. To this effect, TRS Municipal Corporation Mayors, Corporators, Municipal Chairperson, Counsellors, ZP Chairpersons, ZPTCs, MPTCs and Sarpanches have given their consent to the Chief Minister. They urged the government to utilise their contributions to the measures taken to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the State," Chief Minister camp office said.

The representatives said that they are inspired by the initiatives taken by the CM K Chandrashekhar Rao to combat COVID-19.

Rao has appreciated the decision taken by the local body representatives.

TRS MPs, MLAs, MLCs have already announced to give their one month's salary to the CMRF. (ANI)

