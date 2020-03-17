COVID-19: Tsuglagkhang Complex Dalai Lama Temple in Dharamshala to remain shut till April 15

McLeod Ganj (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Amid the spread of coronavirus in the country, the main Tibetan Temple 'Tsuglagkhang Complex Dalai Lama Temple' will remain closed from March 18 till April 15 (subject to further notice).

The office of the Dalai Lama issued a notice saying "The Main Tibetan Temple (Tsuglagkhang) in McLeod Ganj will be closed from tomorrow till April 15 (subject to further notice)."

A total of 126 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

