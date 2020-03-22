COVID-19: Two arrested by Delhi Police for operating gym despite closure directive

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Two gym owners were arrested by the Delhi Police for violating the Delhi government directive on immediate shut down of gymnasiums, spas and other such facilities till March 31 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Four FIRs were registered by the west district police against gyms in the area for violating the government order. "While two gym owners have been arrested, action is being initiated against the rest," Deepak Purohit (IPS), DCP, West District told ANI.

FIRs were registered under Sections 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday stated that the number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 324.

Out of these, 296 are active coronavirus cases, 23 have been cured and five people have died due to COVID-19. (ANI)

