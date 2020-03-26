COVID-19: Two residential buildings in Gautam Budh Nagar sealed

Gautam Budh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate BN Singh on Thursday sealed two residential buildings here.

The Ace Golfshire apartments and Hotel Sandal Suit Sector have been sealed till March 28 till 10 am, the district magistrate said.

Earlier today, four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Lucknow, taking the total tally of coronavirus cases in the state to above 40.

A 21-year-old woman, whose parents had tested positive, a 32-year-old man with travel history to Dubai, a 33-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus, confirmed Dr. Sudhir Singh, Incharge, Isolation Ward, King George's Medical University in Lucknow.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases have risen to 649 in India (including 593 active cases, 42 cured/discharged people) and 13 deaths. (ANI)

