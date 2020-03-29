COVID-19: UDF MP urges Sitharaman to provide insurance coverage to police personnel, revenue employees

Attingal (Kerala) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): United Democratic Front (UDF) MP Adoor Prakash has urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to provide insurance coverage to police personnel and revenue employees in the country who are also in the highest risk of illness in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to Sitharaman, Prakash appreciated the Centre's decision to allocate Rs 1.75 lakh crore financial package and insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh per person for frontline health workers to fight coronavirus pandemic. He then appealed the government to provide insurance cover to police personnel and revenue employees as they are also exposed to the risk of COVID-19.



"The police personnel and revenue employees in the country who are also in the highest risk of illness in the present situation definitely deserve insurance coverage," he said.



"The police personnel deployed to enforce shutdown have to be on the street throughout their duty. They are exposed to a large number of people everyday without adequate protective equipment. Similar is the case of employees of the revenue department engaged in COVID-19 preventive and relief measures," the MP added.

He urged Sitaraman to consider his demand for inclusion of police personnel and revenue employees under risk insurance against coronavirus pandemic.

"I request you to kindly consider this demand and extend the insurance coverage for those working in the police force and revenue department," Prakash said. (ANI)

