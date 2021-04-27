COVID-19: Union Home Secretary asks states, UTs to implement containment framework

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Monday wrote to all states and UT governments to implement an intensive, local and focused containment framework for COVID management.

"Considering this unprecedented surge, there is an urgent need for states and UTs to consider strict COVID management and control measures, in the surge areas to bring the situation under control," Bhalla wrote in his letter to the states and UTs.

"Accordingly, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has advised all states and UT governments to implement an intensive, local and focused containment framework, focused on specific districts/ cities/ areas, and identified based on a prescribed criterion. All states/UTs have also been advised to consider a further graded response in accordance with the local situation, requirements, and resources," the letter said.



"I would, therefore, urge you to issue directions to district authorities in your State/UT, to take all necessary measures, as advised by MoHFW in their letter, for the implementation of the containment framework, so as to flatten the curve," the home secretary further said in his letter.

"I would also advise that orders issued by the respective state governments/UT administrations/district authorities, for imposing restrictions, should be widely disseminated to the public and to the field functionaries for their effective implementation," he added.

According to official data, India recorded 3,52,991 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours while the total active caseload has reached 28,13,658. (ANI)

