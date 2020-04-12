COVID-19: Union HRD Minister launches e-portal 'YUKTI'

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" on Sunday launched a web-portal 'YUKTI' -- Young India Combating COVID with Knowledge, Technology and Innovation.

"YUKTI is a portal to monitor and record the efforts and initiatives of MHRD which have been taken in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The portal intends to cover the different dimensions of COVID-19 challenges in a very holistic and comprehensive way," said Pokhriyal.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union HRD Minister said, "At present, our primary aim is to keep our academic community healthy, both physically and mentally, and to enable a continuous high-quality learning environment for learners. The portal is an effort of the MHRD to achieve this goal in these difficult times."

"The portal will include the various initiatives and efforts of the institutions in academics, research especially related to COVID, social initiatives by institutions and the measures taken for the betterment of the total wellbeing of the students," he added.

The portal will also allow various institutions to share their strategies for various challenges posed by COVID-19 and other future initiatives, he said.

The Minister also said that the portal will establish a two-way communication channel between the MHRD and the institutions so that the Ministry can provide the necessary support system to the institutions.

"We are confident that this portal will help in critical issues related to student promotion policies, placements related challenges and physical and mental well-being of students in these challenging times", he added. (ANI)

