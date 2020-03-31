COVID 19: UP Congress chief urges state govt to waive 6 months electricity bill of farmers, common people

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath requesting him to waive off six months electricity bills of farmers, small shopkeepers, and common people as a relief measure amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus.

"In current time, farmers, common people and small shopkeepers are left with nothing," the Congress leader said and added that it would be difficult for these people to pay electricity bills.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

