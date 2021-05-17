COVID-19: UP girl wins hearts for delivering oxygen on her Scooty

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): Amid the unprecedented COVID-19 wave when we come across lot of horrifying images and videos of people seeking help and experiencing tragic moments, there are few inspiring stories as well.

A girl from from Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has won acolades for assisting coronavirus patients, who are in need of oxygen, by delivering Oxygen cylinders on her Scooty.

Arshi dubbed as 'Cylinder Waali Bitiya' has been supplying liquid medical oxygen on her Scooty.

She said, "We struggled to find cylinders for my father. Now, I'm helping others due to lack of government efforts. I get cylinders filled from my expenses. Government doesn't give them to home isolation cases."





Arshi, a resident of the Madarkhel locality of Shahjahanpur, is pursuing her graduation. Her father's condition deteriorated during the second wave. The doctors informed her that his oxygen level was low and that she should arrange for oxygen.

She requested several people but later, with the help of her cousin and his friends, she was able to secure oxygen cylinders and save her father. It was then she caught the idea to not let anyone else go through what she did.

While speaking to ANI, she informed, "I had privately acquired two cylinders of oxygen and now she gets those cylinders filled to help those in home isolation and who are in need of oxygen. Since the recovery of her father, I have got the cylinder filled 18 times. I have even supplied to the needy on her scooty."

She has been refilling the cylinder by her own expenses. She has got the cylinders refilled from Udham Singh Nagar, Hardoi and Shahjahanbad many times. "Now, whenever I get to know of a patient who requires oxygen, I ask the previous patient if he has recovered, gets the cylinder refilled and delivers it to the patient on my scooty", Arshi said.

Arshi said, "In this difficult situation, every second-third person is anxious to obtain oxygen. If someone has helped, one should take inspiration from it and help others."

Rohan, a local who knew about Arshi's work said, "Currently, watching Arshi arranging ocygen cylinders for people have started calling her 'oxygen-wali bitiyaa'. Arshi says that helping others brings her a lot of peace. On the other hand, everybody is now praising this 'oxygen-wali bitiyaa'."

