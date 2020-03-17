COVID-19: UP govt announces relief for labourers

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal to provide financial relief to daily wage labourers. A committee has also been constituted to submit a report on the issue within three days.

Speaking at the meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "A committee under the chairmanship of finance minister will submit a report in three days so that the daily wage earners can be provided relief. The committee comprises the Minister of Agriculture and the Minister of Labour."

"The government will send a fixed amount of money to the daily wage workers through RTGS in their account. So that the families of the labourers can be nourished in these trying times," the Chief Minister said.

He appealed to the people of the state to avoid going to crowded places and ordered authorities to close all educational institutions and postpone all examinations including competitive exams till April 2.

"Patients suffering from coronavirus will be examined and treated free of cost in the state, and whatever the expenditure, the state government will bear it," the Chief Minister said.

Also, the government has ordered all tourist sites and museums to be closed until March 31. All theatres, multiplexes have also been ordered to be shut down. (ANI)

