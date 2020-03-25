COVID-19: UP govt announces Rs 50 cr more for state health department

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government has announced an additional fund of Rs 50 crore for the health department in wake of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel gave her nod for the declaration of coronavirus outbreak as a 'disaster' in the state.

The state revenue department had declared COVID-19 crisis as a disaster.

Thirty-seven people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported on Tuesday. (ANI)

