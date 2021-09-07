COVID-19: UP relaxes night curfew timings

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday relaxed the night curfew timings by an hour in light of decreasing COVID-19 cases.

The night curfew will now be imposed from 11 pm to 6 am rather than 10 pm to 6 am.



The new timings will come into effect immediately as per the order issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi today.

As per the COVID-19 bulletin issued on Monday, Uttar Pradesh recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases, 15 recoveries and zero deaths over a span of 24 hours.

The number of active cases is 227. The total recoveries climbed to 16,86,369. The death toll stood at 22,861. (ANI)

