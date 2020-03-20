COVID-19: Uttarakhand bans entry of foreign, domestic tourists

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government on Friday banned the entry of both domestic as well as foreign tourists to the state till further orders as a precautionary measure in view of coronavirus outbreak.

An order issued by Secretary Medical Health and Family Welfare Nitesh Jha stated, "In the context of COVID-19 outbreak, the state of Uttarakhand is taking all precautions and issuing advisories to the public at large to avoid any non-essential travel."

"Therefore, a need is being felt to restrict entry of both foreign and domestic tourists to prevent the spread of virus in the state. In exercise of the powers conferred by Uttarakhand Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 regulations 2020, under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, the entry of both foreign and domestic is hereby banned in Uttarkhand until further orders," it said.

The state government has appealed to the elderly above 65 years of age and children below 10 years to remain at home till March 31.

"All citizens above 65 years of age, other than those working in medical professionals and other essential services, should remain at home till March 31. Children under 10 years of age are advised not to leave the house," the order said.

Three persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttarakhand.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India.

The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

