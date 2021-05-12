COVID-19: Uttarakhand becomes 9th state to receive Oxygen Express from Railways

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand has become the ninth state to receive Oxygen Express from the Indian Railways amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oxygen Express carrying liquid medical oxygen (LMO) from Tatanagar, Jharkhand reached Dehradun on Tuesday.

"It is Indian Railways is on a mission to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states. The Oxygen Express to Uttrakhand carried 120 MT of LMO," the Railways said.



Also, the first Oxygen Express for Pune carrying over 50 MT of LMO from Angul in Odisha reached its destination.

"First Oxygen Express for Pune with life-saving medical oxygen has reached Angul for COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra. The first Oxygen Express for Dehradun carrying liquid medical oxygen from Tatanagar has reached its destination for the treatment of COVID infected people in Uttarakhand. This will increase the oxygen supply in the hospitals and will help in the treatment," tweeted Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

According to the Railway Ministry, more than 5735 MT of oxygen delivered by Oxygen Expresss to the states/UT of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana, Rajasthan Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Railways said more loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys on Wednesday. (ANI)

