COVID-19: Uttarakhand CM asks people to avoid bathing in Ganga on Somvati Amavasya

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has appealed to the people to avoid bathing in the Ganga River on July 20 on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya, in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CM Rawat said that people could invoke the holy river and bathe at home, in order to cooperate with the state government, according to a press release by the CM's Office.

Chief Minister said that on the day of Somvati Amavasya, all Hindus wish to go to Haridwar and take a community bath in the Ganga river and Har-Ki-Pauri, but the present circumstances won't allow this.

He added that the coronavirus pandemic has been there for the past four to five months and attempts are being made to curb the virus with the cooperation of people. (ANI)

