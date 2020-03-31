COVID-19: Uttarakhand CM directs DMs, medical officers to maintain all necessary arrangements

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [ India], Mar 31 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday sought information about the necessary arrangements put in place to make food grains and essential items easily available for the public in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

Besides the smooth flow of essential items, he also directed all District Magistrates to ensure strict enforcement of social distancing for effective control of the spread of COVID-19.

"It is the responsibility of all of us to keep the people of the State safe. Make the government officials aware of any kind of needs. Ensure that there are no complaints of over-pricing of the goods," said Rawat.

The Chief Minister also sought information about the health facilities and related arrangements from all the Chief Medical Officers of the State and instructed them to contact the Health Secretary and DG Health for any requirement.

Till now, seven people have been tested positive for coronavirus in the State. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,251. (ANI)