COVID-19: Uttarakhand CM directs officials to ensure availability of essentials

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday, at a COVID-19 review meeting, instructed officials to ensure availability of foodgrains and other essential commodities in the state.

He also directed officials to enforce social distancing and keeping the people of the state safe and secure from the pandemic.

The Chief Minister further asked officials to also take the support of the local representatives in the battle against COVID-19.

He sought information about health facilities and other arrangements at hospitals from the Chief Medical Officers and directed them to contact the Health Secretary for any additional requirements.

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 1,251. Uttarakhand has so far reported seven COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

