Covid-19: Uttarakhand CM inaugurates trial run of IVRS to monitor people in isolation

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday inaugurated the trial run of Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) at the Secretariat for monitoring people living in isolation due to the novel coronavirus for Haridwar district.



Through this IVRS system, people living in isolation will be regularly monitored, all their problems and other information will be recorded in the system according to the response of the questions asked by the system. Through this system, questions related to symptoms, testing and follow-up can be asked and according to the answers, immediate medical help will be provided by informing the concerned nodal officers.

"It is necessary to monitor the persons infected with Covid-19, but it should also be ensured that contact with the patient is made at a convenient time. While taking feedback, the person living in isolation should face the least difficulty," Rawat said.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has reported 5,742 active Covid-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

