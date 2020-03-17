COVID-19: Uttarakhand Cong leader Suryakant Dhasmana quarantined

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Congress vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana has gone into a 14-day quarantine after he came in contact with a suspected coronavirus patient during his visit at Doon Hospital yesterday.

"Uttarakhand Congress vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana will remain in quarantine for 14 days at his house. The step has been taken after he met a suspected coronavirus patient in the isolation ward of Doon Hospital on Monday," informed Ashish Kumar, Dehradun District Magistrate.

A total of 126 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. (ANI)

