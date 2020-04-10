COVID-19: Uttarakhand releases Rs 10 cr to state medical education department

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand state government on Thursday released Rs 10 crores from the Chief Minister's relief fund to the state medical education department in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the chief minister's office said.

The fund released on the instructions of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has been done with the aim of strengthening and enhancing the state medical colleges identified for prevention of spread of coronavirus, it said.

Meanwhile, no positive case of COVID-19 was reported in the state on Thursday.

The Directorate of Health Services had earlier informed so far a total of 35 positive cases have been reported in the state.

India's total COVID-19 cases rose to 5,865 on Thursday, with 591 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

