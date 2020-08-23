COVID-19: Uttarakhand reports 495 new cases

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 23 (ANI): As many as 495 new COVID 19 cases were reported in Uttarkhand on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 15,124, the state's health department said.

According to it, 10,480 patients have recovered so far, while the total number of active cases currently stands at 4,389. A total of 200 people have succumbed to the pandemic.

Across the country, the COVID-19 tally has crossed 30 lakh mark with 69,239 fresh cases and 912 deaths in the last 24 hours. The COVID19 case tally in the country rose to 30,44,941 including 7,07,668 active cases, 22,80,567 cured/discharged/migrated cases 56,706 deaths. (ANI)

