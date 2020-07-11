COVID-19: Uttarakhand's Kashipur placed under lockdown till July 12

Kashipur (Uttarakhand) [India], July 11 (ANI): The area under the Kashipur Municipal Corporation has been placed under lockdown on Saturday due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Joint Magistrate of Kashipur issued the lockdown from 10 am on Saturday till midnight of July 12, directing all commercial activities to a halt, except essential services.

District authorities have instructed locals to stay home except in unavoidable circumstances.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand now has a total of 3,373 COVID-19 cases, including 621 active cases and 2,706 recoveries.

So far, 46 people have succumbed to the infectious virus. (ANI)

