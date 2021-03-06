COVID-19 vaccination centers in Karnataka to be increased to 3000 from March 8

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 6 (ANI): Health Minister of Karnataka K Sudhakar on Saturday informed that the number of COVID-19 vaccination centers will be increased to 3,000 across the state from Monday.

"From March 8, COVID-19 vaccination will be provided at about 3,000 centres including Primary Health Centers (PHCs), Taluk Hospitals and District Hospitals and the target is to vaccinate 1.5 lakh people each day across the state," Sudhakar said during a review meeting held by him here on Saturday.

The state Health Minister also informed that for several weeks about 200-250 cases of COVID-19 were being reported in Bengaluru each day but increased to 400 yesterday.

"12 clusters have been identified in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits," he said.

"Contact tracing will also be made more robust and centre has directed to trace 20 primary and secondary contacts for each positive case. All these 20 contacts will be subjected to the COVID-19 test," the Minister said.

"The challenge is due to the neighbouring states of Kerala and Maharashtra which have high caseload. Along with strict measures at borders restrictions on large gatherings will also be tightened," Sudhakar further said.

"Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will hold a video conference with the district administrations of districts where positivity rate is high. Since there are more inter-state travellers to Mangalore, testing will be ramped up there. Instructions have been issued to Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Chamaajanagara, Udupi, Kodagu, Belagavi and Tumkuru to be more vigilant," he added.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 6,393 active cases of COVID-19 in Karnataka while 12,354 people have succumbed to the virus till now. (ANI)