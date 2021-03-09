COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India crosses 2.3 crores

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination has crossed 2.3 crores coverage, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

The ministry said more than 2 million vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

According to health ministry data, as on Day-52 of the vaccination drive, 20,19,723 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 17,15,380 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 28,884 sessions for the first dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 3,04,343 healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) received a second dose of vaccine.

"These include 70,75,010 HCWs (1st dose), 37,39,478 HCWs (2nd dose), 67,92,319FLWs (1st dose) and 3,25,972 FLWs (2nd Dose), 7,01,809 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 43,74,145 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years," the health ministry said.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka continue to report a surge in the COVID daily new cases and they cumulatively account for 84.04 per cent of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 15,388 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours whereas Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 8,744. It is followed by Kerala with 1,412 while Punjab reported 1,229 new cases.

The ministry further informed that the eight states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

"India's total active caseload has reached 1,87,462 today. India's present active caseload now stands at 1.67 per cent of India's total positive cases," it said.

Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura did not report any new COVID-19 cases, while Maharashtra, Punjab and Kerala had reported over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)