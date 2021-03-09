COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India crosses 2.4 crores

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination has crossed 2.40 crores coverage, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

According to an official release, a total of 2,40,37,644 vaccine doses were administered in the country, as per the provisional report till 7 pm on Tuesday.

"These include 71,13,801 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 38,51,808 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 69,02,006 front line worker (FLWs) who have taken the first dose and 4,44,199 FLWs who have taken the second dose, 8,00,287 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities and 49,25,543 beneficiaries more than 60 years old," the release said.

It added that a total of 10,28,911 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the 53rd day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

"Out of which 7,98,354 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,30,557 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight," the Ministry added.

BJP President JP Nadda, BJP leader LK Advani, DMK president MK Stalin, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Veteran Bollywood actor and author Anupam Kher were among the prominent personalities who received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine today. (ANI)