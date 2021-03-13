COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India crosses 2.8 crores

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination has crossed 2.80 crores coverage, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

According to an official release, a total of 2,80,05,817 vaccine doses were administered in the country, as per the provisional report till 8 pm on Friday.



"These include 72,84,406 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 41,76,446 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 72,15,815 front line worker (FLWs) who have taken the first dose and 9,28,751 FLWs who have taken the second dose, 12,30,704 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities and 71,69,695 beneficiaries more than 60 years old," the release said.

It added that a total of 18,40,897 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm today, the 56th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

"Out of which 14,64,779 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 3,76,118 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight," the Ministry added. (ANI)

