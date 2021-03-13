COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India crosses 2.91 crores

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination has crossed 2.91 crores coverage, informed the health ministry on Saturday.

According to an official release, a total of 2,91,92,547 vaccine doses were administered in the country, as per the provisional report till 7 pm on Saturday.

"These include 73,31,498 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 42,58,297 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 72,96,474 front line worker (FLWs) who have taken the first dose and 10,53,732 FLWs who have taken the second dose, 13,86,305 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities and 78,66,241beneficiaries more than 60 years old," the release said.



The health ministry statement added that a total of 9,74,090 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Saturday, the 57th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

"Out of which 8,05,014 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,69,076 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight," the ministry added.

The country started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities. (ANI)

